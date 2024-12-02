Halfpenny 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,254,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24437 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Höhn (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 12, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 12, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1890 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

