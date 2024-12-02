United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1890 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,254,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1890 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24437 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 12, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
