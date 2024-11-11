United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,586,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 75769 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU50 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
