Halfpenny 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1886 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1886 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,586,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 75769 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU50 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1886 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price

