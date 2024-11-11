Halfpenny 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 75769 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (3) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) RB (4) BN (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)