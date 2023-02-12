flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,601,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 26, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - April 30, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - April 30, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1885 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2013
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1885 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access