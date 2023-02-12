United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,601,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
