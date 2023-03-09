flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1869 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1869 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1869 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access