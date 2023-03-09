United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search