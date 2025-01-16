Halfpenny 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (63) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (17) PF63 (12) PF62 (1) PF61 (2) BN (29) Service PCGS (10) NGC (29)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (10)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Taisei (1)