Halfpenny 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

