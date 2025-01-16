flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1839 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1839 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1839 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1839 with mark WW. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1839 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access