United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1859 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1859 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1859 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1859 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - December 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction GINZA - August 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Coinhouse - March 23, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

