United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1859 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1859 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search