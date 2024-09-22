United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1856 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roxbury’s Auction House
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,942,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (19)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roxbury’s (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search