Halfpenny 1856 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1856 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1856 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Roxbury’s Auction House

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,942,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1856 WW at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price

