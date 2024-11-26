flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1854 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1854 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,257,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 3,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1854 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

