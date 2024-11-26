United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,257,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 3,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
