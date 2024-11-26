Halfpenny 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 3,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition UNC (93) AU (17) XF (22) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (33) MS64 (28) MS63 (13) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) RD (3) RB (15) BN (65) Service PCGS (33) NGC (54) NgC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (10)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (7)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (3)

GINZA (5)

Goldberg (9)

Heritage (36)

Heritage Eur (3)

ICE (1)

Katz (11)

Künker (3)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Spink (9)

Stack's (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)