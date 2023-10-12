United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1848 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 323,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (19)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 462 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search