Halfpenny 1848 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (1) XF (9) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) DETAILS (1) RB (4) BN (18) Service NGC (11) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

DNW (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (19)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Spink (4)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

WAG (1)