flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1848 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1848 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1848 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 323,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 462 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1848 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1848 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access