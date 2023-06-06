flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1844 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1844 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1844 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 6, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 6, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1844 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

