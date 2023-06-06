Halfpenny 1844 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)