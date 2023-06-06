United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1844 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search