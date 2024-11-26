United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place June 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
