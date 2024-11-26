Halfpenny 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place June 9, 2024.

