Halfpenny 1841 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1841 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1841 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1841 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place June 9, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - August 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1841 WW at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

