Half Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

