United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Copper-nickel
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Half Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
