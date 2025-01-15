flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Copper-nickel

Obverse Half Farthing 1868 Copper-nickel - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1868 Copper-nickel - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1868 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Half Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access