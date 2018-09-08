Half Farthing 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28495 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

