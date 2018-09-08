flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Farthing 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1856 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1856 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 914,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28495 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Heritage - April 30, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1856 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

