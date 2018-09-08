United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 914,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28495 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price


Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
