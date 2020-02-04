flag
Half Farthing 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1842 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1842 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction Agora - February 4, 2020
Seller Agora
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction Stephen Album - November 4, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1842 at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price

