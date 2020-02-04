Half Farthing 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.

