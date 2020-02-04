United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (20)
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
