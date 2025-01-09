flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1943 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1943 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1943 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,824,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1943 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place March 21, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1943 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

