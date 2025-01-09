United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1943 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,824,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1943 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place March 21, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
