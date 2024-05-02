flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1940 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1940 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1940 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,913,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1940 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1940 at auction Karamitsos - May 10, 2014
Seller Karamitsos
Date May 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
