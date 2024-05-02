Shilling 1940 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1940 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) XF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)