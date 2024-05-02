United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1940 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,913,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1940 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
