United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1939 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,264,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
