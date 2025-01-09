Shilling 1939 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) XF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)