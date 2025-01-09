flag
Shilling 1939 "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1939 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1939 "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,264,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1939 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

