United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1946 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1946 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1946 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,664,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction AURORA - January 30, 2025
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2025
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 4, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1946 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

