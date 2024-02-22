United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1946 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,664,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place December 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
