United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1941 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1941 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1941 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,392,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction Denga1700 - November 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date November 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1941 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
