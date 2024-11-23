United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1941 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,392,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Denga1700
Date November 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search