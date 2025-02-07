United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,387
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1947 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
