Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Penny 1947 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,387

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1947 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1947 HP at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

