United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,255
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
