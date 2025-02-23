flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Penny 1939 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,253

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
