United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1944 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1944 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1944
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1760 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • VAuctions (2)
  • WCN (10)
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1944 HP at auction VAuctions - July 7, 2022
Seller VAuctions
Date July 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

