United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1944 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,560,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1944
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1944 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1760 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
