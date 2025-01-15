United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,895,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1942 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3649 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
