flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1942 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1942 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1942 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,895,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1942 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3649 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Frühwald (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1942 HP at auction Frühwald - September 28, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1942 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access