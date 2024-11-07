Florin 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)