United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,451,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 62096 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 43 PLN
