United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,700,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
