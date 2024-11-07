flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,700,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1940 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

