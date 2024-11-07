Florin 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (1)