United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,851,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search