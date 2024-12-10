flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Florin 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1939 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1939 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,851,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24290 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1939 HP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

