United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952

Florin 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1938 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1938 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,909,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2346 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1938 HP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
