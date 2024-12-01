Florin 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (9) Condition (slab) PF65 (3) Service NGC (3)