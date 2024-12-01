United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,909,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2346 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
