Sixpence 1943 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1943 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1943 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,927,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1943 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1943 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

