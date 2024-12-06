Sixpence 1943 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1943 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) Service PCGS (1)