United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1943 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,927,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1943 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search