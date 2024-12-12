Sixpence 1942 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1942 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)