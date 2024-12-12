United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1942 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,943,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1942 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
