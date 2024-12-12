flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1942 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1942 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1942 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,943,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1942
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1942 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1942 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1942 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access