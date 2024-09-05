Sixpence 1941 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 22. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)