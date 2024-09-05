flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Sixpence 1941 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1941 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1941 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,087,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 22. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1941 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date February 12, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1941 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access