United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1941 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,087,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1941 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 22. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
