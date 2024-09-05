flag
Sixpence 1940 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1940 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1940 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,875,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1940 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1940 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

