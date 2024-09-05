United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1940 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,875,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1940 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 24413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
