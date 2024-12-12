Sixpence 1939 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 184,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (4) PF64 (1) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)