United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1939 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,670,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1939
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 184,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
