Sixpence 1939 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1939 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1939 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,670,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1939 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4293 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 184,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1939 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

