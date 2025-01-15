United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sixpence 1938 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,403,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1938 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search