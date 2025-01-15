flag
Sixpence 1938 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sixpence 1938 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sixpence 1938 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,403,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1938 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 22036 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1938 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

