United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Fourpence (Groat) 1952 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,064
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1952
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
