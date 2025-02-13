Fourpence (Groat) 1947 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1947 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)