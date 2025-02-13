United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Fourpence (Groat) 1947 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,375
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1947 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
