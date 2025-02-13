flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1947 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1947 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1947 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,375

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1947 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1947 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

