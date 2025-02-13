flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1941 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1941 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1941 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,345

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

