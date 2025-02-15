flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1950 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,405

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1950
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

