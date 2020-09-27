United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1948 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,491
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1948
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1948 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 46457 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place August 22, 2024.
For the sale of Threepence 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
