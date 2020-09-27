flag
Threepence 1948 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1948 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1948 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,491

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1948
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1948 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 46457 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140. Bidding took place August 22, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1948 HP at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
