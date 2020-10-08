United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1946 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,365
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1946
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 63361 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99. Bidding took place January 17, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Inasta (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search