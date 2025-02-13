United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,325
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search