flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,379,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 930. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1943 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

