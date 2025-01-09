Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 930. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)