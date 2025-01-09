United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1943 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,379,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1943 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 930. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 22 GBP


