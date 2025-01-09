United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1942 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,144,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1942
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1942 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition MS62 ICG
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 21, 2021
Condition MS63 ICG
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1942 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
