Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,979,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1941
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 164. Bidding took place August 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (13)
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 164 USD
