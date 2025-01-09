Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 164. Bidding took place August 3, 2022.

