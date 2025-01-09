flag
Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1941 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,979,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1941 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 61412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 164. Bidding took place August 3, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 164 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 1, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1941 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

