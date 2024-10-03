Threepence 1940 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 5091 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 22, 2016.

