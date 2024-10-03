United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1940 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,914,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1940
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 5091 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
