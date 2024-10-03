flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1939 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,356,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1939 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1939 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1939 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1939 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Threepence 1939 HP at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2025
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1939 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access