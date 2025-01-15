Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service NGC (1)