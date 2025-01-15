United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,402,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (9)
- Russiancoin (3)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
