flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1938 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,402,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1938 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1938 HP at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

