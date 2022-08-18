flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Twopence 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Twopence 1947 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Twopence 1947 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,479

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1947
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1947 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1947 HP at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 123 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

