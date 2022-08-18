United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Twopence 1947 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,479
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1947
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1947 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 17195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
