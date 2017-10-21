flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Twopence 1946 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Twopence 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Twopence 1946 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,365

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1946
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1946 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place November 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1946 HP at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1946 HP at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
