United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Twopence 1940 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Twopence 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Twopence 1940 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,277

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1940
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1940 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,500. Bidding took place August 18, 2022.

United Kingdom Twopence 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
United Kingdom Twopence 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1940 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

